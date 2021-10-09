Soros Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,192 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of MakeMyTrip worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,449,000 after purchasing an additional 112,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,912,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,581,000 after purchasing an additional 254,207 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,074,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after acquiring an additional 81,115 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,091,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,470,000 after acquiring an additional 464,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMYT traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 262,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

