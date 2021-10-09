Soros Capital Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Soros Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CDK Global worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 27,511.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 811,025 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1,539.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 694,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 43.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after acquiring an additional 472,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 64.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after acquiring an additional 472,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 320,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CDK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 401,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,302. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

