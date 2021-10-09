Soros Capital Management LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Soros Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,474.37. 164,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,882. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,540.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,292.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,296.19. The firm has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

