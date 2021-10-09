Soros Capital Management LLC Sells 768 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Soros Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 334,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,316,000 after buying an additional 116,764 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,945,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 67,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

STZ traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.66. 1,667,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.28. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

