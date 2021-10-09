Soros Capital Management LLC Takes $5.37 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.76. 670,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,773. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.92 and a 200 day moving average of $155.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $182.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

