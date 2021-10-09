Soros Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,755,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $11.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,795.71. 1,325,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,851. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,790.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,513.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,487.00 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

