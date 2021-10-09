S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will announce earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the highest is $3.26. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $13.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.97 to $14.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $429.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,633. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $440.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.29. S&P Global has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63. The company has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

