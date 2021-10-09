SparksPay Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $34,563.01 and $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 62% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,631,655 coins and its circulating supply is 10,512,401 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

