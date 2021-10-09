Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.06. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 48,500 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

About Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.