SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) is Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,802 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 34.7% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 13.44% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $128,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.31. 18,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,716. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $126.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.33 and a 200-day moving average of $119.28.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.