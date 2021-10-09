SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,926,000 after acquiring an additional 406,066 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after buying an additional 873,205 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after buying an additional 3,417,960 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,986,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,347. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.