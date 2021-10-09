Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% This Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00045355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00108729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.45 or 0.00460142 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00014369 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025820 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00035641 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.