Spectrum Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $37,011.81 and $1,749.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00330080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000820 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

