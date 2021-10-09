Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

