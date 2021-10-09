Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.