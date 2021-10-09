SPINDLE Hits Market Cap of $511,301.09 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $511,301.09 and $34.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,019.10 or 1.00018559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00064209 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.01 or 0.00350877 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.85 or 0.00603266 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00241442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004689 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001710 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004346 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.