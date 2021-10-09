Splintershards Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $99.96 million and $5.30 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,812,559 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

