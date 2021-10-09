Spore (SPORE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Spore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spore has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Spore has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $47,024.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.00227237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00101205 BTC.

About Spore

Spore (CRYPTO:SPORE) is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

