Spores Network (SPO) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.74 Million

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Spores Network has a total market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $277,101.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spores Network has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One Spores Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00141082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00092234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,043.48 or 0.99902115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.93 or 0.06357711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spores Network

