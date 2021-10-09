Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is Arrow Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Arrow Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,660 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises 3.7% of Arrow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arrow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 2,418.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.52.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.88. 625,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,690. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.73 and a 200 day moving average of $245.14.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

