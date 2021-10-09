Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXM. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $16.88 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,464,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

