Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $35.60.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 42.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 31.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 159.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
