SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stake Increased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.12% of SPS Commerce worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 16.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,043,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.46. 127,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,279. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 128.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.46.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

