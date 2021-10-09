Squirrel Finance Trading Down 13.6% This Week (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $58,451.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00050340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00232541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00101949 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,570,750 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,621 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

