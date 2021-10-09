StableUSD (USDS) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00228956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00101662 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

