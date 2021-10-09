Stafi (FIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.32 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00003025 BTC on exchanges. Stafi has a market cap of $18.73 million and $13.32 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00111809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.16 or 0.00480396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001781 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

