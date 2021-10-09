Stakinglab (LABX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $666.34

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 51.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $666.34 and $4.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 71.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00040616 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001239 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

