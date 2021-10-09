Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches One Day Volume of $247,600.00

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and $247,600.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00136602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00087662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,971.20 or 0.99958634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.15 or 0.06439170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

