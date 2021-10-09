Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $779.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report sales of $779.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $804.90 million. Stantec posted sales of $687.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STN. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.65.

NYSE:STN opened at $48.73 on Friday. Stantec has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

