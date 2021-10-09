State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 12,634 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

NYSE BWA opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.