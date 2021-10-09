State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,931 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Discovery were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Discovery by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

