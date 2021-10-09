State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 5,100 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHVN. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $141.68 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

