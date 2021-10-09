State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151,335 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.15% of New Relic worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of New Relic by 66.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in New Relic by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEWR opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares in the company, valued at $46,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,829 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

