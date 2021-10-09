State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,012 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of The J. M. Smucker worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after acquiring an additional 368,520 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,871,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 329,077 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 859.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 236,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $121.63 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.