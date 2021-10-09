State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,222 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

