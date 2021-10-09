State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Sotera Health worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

NYSE SHC opened at $25.69 on Friday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 67.61.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.