State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Mohawk Industries worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $632,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 573.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $178.63 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

