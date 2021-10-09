State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.79 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.