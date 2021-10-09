State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 45.2% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 530,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,161 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $782,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $214.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.62. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.59 and a 12-month high of $220.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.59.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

