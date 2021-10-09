State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,255 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Textron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,553,000 after purchasing an additional 178,229 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Textron by 412.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,103 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

NYSE:TXT opened at $72.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $66.96. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

