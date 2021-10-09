State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $7.11 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,738,000 after buying an additional 522,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,534,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,476,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $44.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

