State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Utz Brands worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $65,423.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,150. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

