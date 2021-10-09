State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $7.73 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,939 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of The Mosaic worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,512,000 after purchasing an additional 944,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,659,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,737,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Mosaic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after buying an additional 200,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,784,000 after buying an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

NYSE:MOS opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $40.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

