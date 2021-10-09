State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $7.85 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,320 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

