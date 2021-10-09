State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $7.98 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 423,192 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Open Text worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Open Text by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000,000 after buying an additional 1,606,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Open Text by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,817,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Open Text by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,690 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Open Text by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,676,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,996,000 after purchasing an additional 549,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,042,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,342,000 after purchasing an additional 373,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.