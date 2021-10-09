State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.08 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Markel were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Markel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Markel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Markel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Markel by 15.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Markel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,265.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,241.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,212.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,288.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

