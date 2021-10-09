State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $98.88 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

