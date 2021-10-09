State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1,941.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,279 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.