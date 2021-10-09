State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,294 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Dropbox worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dropbox by 890.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,611 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Dropbox by 334.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,518 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 356.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $28.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $308,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

