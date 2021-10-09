State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New $8.05 Million Investment in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 337,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.73% of Magnachip Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NYSE:MX opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

