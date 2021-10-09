State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 44,013 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Columbia Sportswear worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

COLM opened at $95.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.74. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 64.20%.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

